KNOTTY FUN YARN owner, Abby Sawisch, along with her “store mascot” Lila is shown in her shop in Perry. She will be hosting a Local Yarn Store Day Weekend Event on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Abby Sawisch, owner of Knotty Fun Yarn in Perry is hosting a Local Yarn Store Day Weekend Event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this event, they will have discounts, hourly giveaways, a door prize given out on Sunday and different fiber people will be stopping by to give demonstrations. Customers can also bring in the ad from The Independent Newspaper and get a free yarn cozy.

Abby opened Knotty Fun Yarn in November of 2021. “I have a passion for yarn and color. I have my studio in the back. I like to help people find what they are looking for to start a project,” said Abby.

Knotty Fun Yarn has more than 20 brands of yarn (10 are from local dyers), they carry everything from light weight to super bulky, have roving yarn for spinners, carry batts, have a wide variety of wool types (alpaca, merino and angora, which is local), carry dyes to dye your own yarn, have a wide variety of needles and hooks, offer the service of winding the hank, carry a wide variety of natural fibers, have some pattern books, kits (weave and crochet) and carry project bags with fun sayings on them.

Classes for knitting and crocheting every week. Knitting classes are on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and crocheting classes are on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. Get-togethers are also held every month including “Stitch and B**ch” the fourth Wednesday of the month from 5:30 to 8 p.m., “Fiber and Fun” on the second Friday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. and “Crafts and Coffee” on the third Thursday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“People are welcome to come in and sit with their current project or start a project with fabric they purchase. I invite everyone to come in and squish all the things,” said Abby.