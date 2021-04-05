A PERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE on Tuesday, March 30 at Studio 1555, a furniture and floor covering business, forced the temporary closing of Lansing Road while multiple departments responded. Fire crew members from Perry Area Fire Rescue, Shiawassee Township, Burns Township, Laingsburg, Corunna/Caledonia and NIESA/Ingham County, were on hand to combat the blaze.

Captain Jeff Tobias of Perry Area Fire Rescue shared that due to the roof collapse and major interior damage, the structure is considered a total loss. According to Tobias, conditions within the building deteriorated rapidly and responders had to quickly go from an offensive attack to a defensive attack to contain the fire. Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries resulted. The cause is undetermined and remains under investigation.

Tobias wanted to thank several local restaurants for supporting the departments during the event. He said that Burger King, Café Sports, Amy’s Downtown Diner and Jersey Giant Submarines had all contributed food and beverages to firefighters. He was grateful for the community support.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)