FAITH ARNOTT, a Perry High School senior, was appointed the January 2019 city of Perry Student Mayor prior to the Thursday, Jan. 3 Perry City Council meeting. Arnott has received straight As for the past three years and currently has a 4.0 GPA. She admits to challenging herself with a rigorous class schedule, including AP Literature as a high school junior, AP Government and AP Language as a senior. She is also dually enrolled at Lansing Community College for Spanish.

Arnott says she values punctuality and has had perfect school attendance since the 9th-grade. She currently serves as vice president of the National Honor Society, and as a freshman and sophomore enjoyed being a member of the varsity golf club, receiving the Most Improved award from her coach.

Arnott plans to attend Michigan State University or the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in business management.

Mayor James Huguelet (right) presented Arnott with a special tribute in recognition of her accomplishments and appointment as Student Mayor.

