The Perry High School Robotics team recently qualified for the FIRST world championships that will be held from April 26 through 29 in St. Louis, MO. The team is the first-ever Shiawassee County team to reach the world competition in its rookie year. The cost of success in FIRST is high, so the team has kicked its fundraising efforts into high gear. The cost of admission to the St. Louis event is $5,000, and accommodations will cost another $1,261. The team is also looking for a large vehicle to be used to transport the team’s nine team members, its coach, and five mentors to Missouri for the competition.

The team will hold a pop can drive on Thursday, April 20, and persons interested in donating cans, bottles, or return slips can contact team coach Jan Luft at luftj@perry.k12.mi,us. The team will then hold a car wash from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Perry Fire Hall. The team has also set up a GoFundMe account named “perry-high-school-rambots” for persons wishing to donate but unable to participate in the aforementioned fundraisers.