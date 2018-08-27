The Children’s Community Theatre will be performing “Robin Hood: The Musical” by Tim Kelly for audiences at the Perry High School Auditorium, 2555 W. Britton Rd., Perry. There will be four shows, with the first performance on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a performance on Friday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. and two shows on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 1and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased online or at the door. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open 30 minutes before each show.

The Children’s Community Theatre is an organization that performs two productions each year. The group holds open auditions each August and January for children ages six to 18. The productions are based on classical literature, and the emphasis of the Children’s Community Theatre program is to build confidence, encourage public speaking skills, and foster community and teamwork.

For more information about the Children’s Community Theatre, or to purchase tickets to “Robin Hood: The Musical,” visit www.childrenscommunitytheatre.com.