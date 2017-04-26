At 11:02 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, Shiawassee County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 12000 block of S. Beardslee Rd. on what was reported as a suicide. Upon arrival, detectives observed some suspicious circumstances that warranted the MSP crime lab to be requested. The crime lab responded and conducted a thorough investigation of the scene. The Sheriff’s Office is treating this as a suspicious death until further investigative measures can be completed. During the search of the residence, narcotics were discovered and MAGNET was called in to assist.

