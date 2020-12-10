A NEW MAYOR, two new council members and two re-elected council members accepted the Oath of Office during the Thursday, Nov. 19 Perry City Council meeting. City Clerk Devin Miller (far left) administered the oath to (from left) returning council member Mindy Galbavi, new mayor Sue Hammond, new council member Larry Lambert, returning council member Terry Wood and new council member Bob Porter.

Council members Adam Grass and Kraig Elliott, whose terms will not expire until 2024, joined the new members during their first Perry City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3.

(Courtesy Photo)