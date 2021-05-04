PERRY AUTO SALES on N. Main Street (corner of Main Street and West Britton Road), is the recipient of the May “Put Your Best Face Forward” merchant award.

Owner Alex Poppen (second from right) opened the business in September 2017. Many improvements have been done at the facility since that time to accommodate the truck sales and service center now located there.

Featuring a “no rust” sales lot, Poppen specializes in trucks and SUVs. Vehicles are shipped from down south and out west, thus the term “rust-free.”

The service center specializes in diesel repair of Duramax, Cummins and LS engines.

If in the market for a new truck or SUV, customers can get financing from several different banks and credit unions.

Poppen said he has sold to customers locally as well as from across the country, bringing customers from at least 20 different states to purchase from Perry Auto Sales. He said he has built a reputation for “good business.”

During presentation of the trophy, Perry City Councilmember Mindy Galbavi (second from left) said, “whenever she drives by, all the vehicles look so nice, and the lot is always so nice, neat and organized.”

Present during the presentation (no particular order) are: secretary (and wife) Breanna Poppen, business manager Aaron Szabo, general manager (and brother) Logan Poppen and service technicians Alex Massoud, Kurtis Wert and Zayne Hofstra.

The monthly “Put Your Best Face Forward” award recipient is selected by a council member based on overall appearance, clean sidewalks and windows, window presentation, flower displays (weeded/watered) and absence of trash.

Recipients receive the traveling trophy to display in the business throughout the month and are recognized through local media.

