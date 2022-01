SIRENS, MUSIC AND FLASHING LIGHTS sent the message Saturday, Dec. 18, that Santa had returned to ride with Perry Area Fire Rescue (SSESA) spreading Christmas Cheer through the streets of Perry, Morrice and Shaftsburg.

Many thanks to Perry Area Emergency Services Chief Guy Hubbard, Dan Munro, Michelle Billington, Garrett DeLau, Gavin DeLau, Forrest Harris, Rick Lewis and John Munro.

(Courtesy Photo)