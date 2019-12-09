WALT NEAL of Durand and Lori Hart of Laingsburg are shown enjoying a moment with “Cooper,” the puppy and “Alley,” the cat at Pat’s Place Adult Social Center for Memory Care in Corunna on Monday, Dec. 2. Neal and Hart utilize the social center quite regularly – enjoying the camaraderie with staff and guests. Now, however, a new team member has joined the permanent staff at Pat’s Place – Alley.

Alley has decided that Pat’s Place is exactly where he wants to be. Neal, along with staffer, Mike Mead, were taking one of their regular neighborhood walks a few months back when they happened upon a 1-pound kitten, covered in fleas. The tiny, buff-colored kitten ran right up to the pair. After several flea treatments and some proper nurturing, Alley, as he was appropriately named from the location where he was found, started to flourish. Yet, something else began to occur, too. As the team at Pat’s Place soon discovered, Alley has a special sense for their client’s needs. Not only is the young cat extremely social, but he has demonstrated an ability to help people who are particularly anxious or confused – including even the staff. Alley is able to zero in on those in need and offer them his feline charms or purrs or whatever seems to work.

Neal admitted he’s not necessarily always been the biggest cat fan around. He has a large lab at home and has always enjoyed hunting and the woods. However, he shared that Alley is definitely growing on him and he is pleased the cat is on site.

Neal’s wife, Margie, made a point to state how much the facility has come to mean to them, sharing that Mead has even visited their farm. Her husband comes to Pat’s Place four days a week, giving her a break because she knows she can thoroughly trust them.

How does Cooper feel about Alley? Cooper is only actually at Pat’s Place part of the time. He belongs to staffer, Rheanna Zsigo. Cooper and Alley are quite comfortable with each other. In typical cat fashion, Alley pretty much has freedom to roam the place and has never displayed any interest in leaving.

