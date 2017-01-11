The Pathways Adult Education program provides a supportive learning environment for adults without a high school diploma and who desire a fresh start. Students are able to improve their literacy skills, earn high school credits towards a diploma and/or prepare to pass the GED test. Students are introduced to college and career readiness skills that prepare adult students for success in colleges, technical training programs, work, and citizenship. This program has had increases in enrollment, graduation rates, and test achievement every year.

Students are eligible to earn high school credit and certification in occupational training programs: Welding (MIG, TIG and Stick), Certified Nurse Aide, Microsoft Office and Phlebotomy, at no cost to the student. Students who demonstrate dependable attendance, cooperation, good work ethic, and community service may be inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society in our spring award ceremony.

A United Way grant pays for the GED Ready practice tests. Students who earn a score of “Likely to Pass” are eligible for the GED-to-School voucher from the state of Michigan which pays for the GED test.

Classes meet every Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Students are able to enroll once a month and exit as they accomplish their goals. Pathways follows the Owosso Public School calendar with no classes during the summer.

For more information or if you are interested in earning your high school diploma or GED, please join us for a Pathways Adult Education and GED Workshop on one of these Mondays: Jan. 30, March 27, April 24, or May 22. The group meets in the Center for Technical Studies on the main campus of Baker College of Owosso, Room 1612, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. For further information, call Megan Garvin at (989) 729-3615.