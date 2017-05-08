DR. JOCELYN BENSON was the keynote speaker at the Shiawassee County Democrats 23rd Annual Pasta and Politics fundraiser on Friday, April 28 at the ZCBJ/WFLA Lodge on Owosso Avenue.

Benson is the CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality using sports to improve race relations. She served as Dean of Wayne State University of Law School from 2012 through 2016, and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy group focusing on civil rights.

She began her presentation with a nod of appreciation for Party Chair Paul Ray, and extended her gratitude to Bus and Carol Spaniola. “There are few people so highly connected, respected and recognized as the Spaniolas,” she stated. The couple has been active with the Shiawassee County Democratic Party for years, and Carol is currently the Vice Chair.

“If we think about what we need to do to fight back to ensure that all voices are represented in our government, the people that can bring us to the ‘promised land,’ to make sure all voices are represented, are right here in this room,” Benson said to those in attendance, both outlining her passion for accountability in government, and encouraging a gubernatorial victory for the democratic party in 2018.

