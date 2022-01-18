(Courtesy Graphic)

The city of Owosso announced it has received the needed demolition application from the owner(s) of the Matthews Building in downtown Owosso regarding plans for a partial demolition of the structure situated on the corner of Main and Water streets. The city announcement shared that city officials have been working with the owner(s) for two months “to finalize plans before the demolition application was submitted.”

The demolition plan includes all of the structure but for the portion next to the river (See page 1 graphic in green). That part of the Matthews Building, a mix of brick and concrete block, includes a steel structural system and the new roof – replaced just months ago.

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne shared the city needs a resolution from the Downtown Historic District Commission (HDC) signing off on the plan, prior to approving the permit. The next meeting of the HDC will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19 at city hall.

The Matthews Building is part of the Owosso Downtown Historic District and as of 2015, the full district, mostly composed of commercial buildings, is on the National Register of Historic Places – and so requires HDC involvement.

Plans for restoring/redeveloping the remainder of the Matthews Building along the river will be announced later.

Henne shared, “The city looks forward to seeing this project completed at the owner’s expense and is poised to continue enforcement in the courts for code violations if this demolition application is granted, but not acted upon. I believe this project will prepare the site for a very exciting redevelopment opportunity after so many years of deterioration, neglect and stagnation on the property.”