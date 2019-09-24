JUSTIN HORVATH, the president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, introduced Shawn and Julie O’Brien to the Corunna City Council on Monday, Sept. 16. Shawn and Julie are both vice presidents for Colliers International, which was approved by the Corunna City Council on Monday as the selling agent for the city’s Parmenter Road industrial park.

The industrial park includes approximately 190 acres of farmland located on both the east and west sides of Parmenter Road to the south of M-71. The city purchased the 60-plus acres west of Parmenter Road in 2003 and the 120 acres east of Parmenter Road in December of 2017. The site has rail access and the city added water and sewer access over the past five to six years.

Much of the 120-acre plot to the east of Parmenter Road runs along M-71, which could eventually provide access to the industrial park. The city of Corunna has developed engineering plans to add the access drive to the easternmost end of the property, which would cost an estimated $105,000 and would make the site much more marketable to developers, who are interested in being close to I-69. The city is currently working with Canadian National Railway to gain approval to add the crossing.

It was also announced during the Sept. 16 meeting that the city of Corunna had recently been awarded a $75,000 site readiness grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which would be used to finance most of access road addition project.

The city has also invested in a comprehensive diligence report, completed by Olsson Associates, which is an essential tool in marketing the property to developers. By investing in water and sewer infrastructure and detailed engineering plans, the city of Corunna has caught the eye of the MEDC, which named the city’s industrial site one of its nine Premier Sites for development in the state.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)