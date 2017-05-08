The Owosso Parkinson Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in the lower level of Memorial Healthcare’s Mitchell Auditorium, 826 W. King St. in Owosso. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month. There is no featured speaker for the May 10 meeting, so the group will be having a wrap session. “If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, please join us. We provide information encouragement, fellowship, and support,” said program facilitator Karen Prussner, RN.

Persons with questions about Owosso Parkinson Support Group can contact Prussner at (989) 723-6901.