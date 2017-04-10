The Owosso Parkinson Support Group will meet on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. in lower level of the Memorial Healthcare Auditorium at 826 W. King St., in Owosso. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month. April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness month and the group received a proclamation from Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth at the Monday, April 3 city council meeting.

The featured guest speaker for the meeting will be Allan Goezinger who is a Registered Physical Therapist who sponsors an exercise group for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

The group meets on Tuedays and Thursdays at noon. If you or a loved has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, please join the group who provides information, encouragement, fellowship, and support. For more information, interested persons may contact Karen Prussner, RN, Facilitator at (989) 723-6901.