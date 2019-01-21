PARKER’S PROPANE opened its 3,500-square-foot Corunna facility in December, and the longtime family-owned business held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Jan. 16, with the help of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC). Parker’s Propane currently serves more than 9,000 customers throughout mid-Michigan, including approximately 900 from its new location in Corunna.

The family-owned business got its start in 1935, when Ethel Parker – current owner Brian Parker’s grandmother – opened Parker Hardware in Otisville. The company initially sold hardware and farm machinery, but began selling LP gas products in 1937. The company was named Charles D. Parker Sons in 1938, with brothers Donn and Grant Parker joining their mother, Ethel, in operating the business. The company was incorporated as Parker Appliance Company in 1961 and Grant Parker assumed full ownership of the company in 1965, later changing the name to Parker’s Propane Gas Company in 1982.

Grant Parker’s three sons – Charles, Mark and Brian – joined the family business in 1965, 1971 and 1974, respectively, and the company has continued to expand. Parker’s Propane Gas Company now operates facilities in Flint, Howell, Bridgeport and Corunna.

Shown during the ribbon cutting on Jan. 16 are city of Corunna officials and SRCC ambassadors, along with customer service reps Jordyn Richter and Mikayla Smith, manager Dan Vandesteene, dispatcher Steve DeLong and owner Brian Parker, who can be seen holding the SRCC’s oversized scissors.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)