PROSECUTOR DEANA FINNEGAN was one of several speakers during the Parent Information Night, organized by the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee, at Owosso High School on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The event was public and open to every adult in Shiawassee County. Those individuals in attendance represented a variety of age groups and included concerned grandparents, as well.

“On the job injuries increased 85 percent in Colorado after the passage of that marijuana act,” Finnegan stated, discussing recreational marijuana. “The statistics are startling and I encourage you to look at them.” In talking about medical marijuana, she shared that data shows less than four percent of users are utilizing the drug in relation to glaucoma or cancer. The other 96 percent are using medical marijuana to deal with chronic pain issues – most of which cannot be medically proved or disproved. Finnegan has considerable experience on the subjects of marijuana and substance abuse in her position as county prosecutor. “My soap box about marijuana is that it leads to other things,” she continued. “In my 30-year career as a prosecutor, I’ve never seen a heroin addict, a meth addict, a cocaine addict, that didn’t start out with marijuana.”

The Parent Information Night was focused on all aspects of substance abuse and how it plays out throughout all of Shiawassee County, where there is not a single individual who has not been affected, and that includes children.

Some participating organizations on Tuesday evening included the Shiawassee County Health Dept., DOT Caring Center, Inc. on S. Washington Street, Recovery Pathways, the Shiawassee Family YMCA (now offering a recovery room), Reformers Unanimous and more.

Presenters included 35th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, attorney Matt McKone, Shiawassee Sgt. Doug Chapman, Samantha Ardelean of Shiawassee Hope and Finnegan. MSP Trooper Amy Belanger from the Human Trafficking Task Force of Shiawassee also relayed information on the disastrous relationship between substance abuse and child trafficking.

Some basic advice provided by the Alliance includes knowing where your children are and whom they are with, particularly during after-school time. It is also important to dispose of unused prescription drugs, keep alcohol and medication in locked cabinets, know the laws about serving underage kids on your property and to pay attention to your kids – how they look, smell, whom they’re with, how they’re doing in school, and considering restrictions to social media and online activities. At the very least, pay attention to what your children are doing online and keep track of all of their electronic devices.

More information is available at www.drugfreeshiawassee.org.

Note: the Alliance is planning a Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Shiawassee Family YMCA. This will be a free event and all ages are welcome. A recovery meeting is planned for 7:30 p.m. that evening.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)