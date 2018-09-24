SOME ALLIANCE FOR A DRUG-FREE SHIAWASSEE Parent Information Night event organizers and participants are shown outside of the Owosso High School on Tuesday evening. They are (from left) OPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle, attorney Matt McKone, Samantha Ardelean and Marlene Webster of Shiawassee Hope, and Alliance organizer and advocate Shelly Ochodnicky.

Sheriff Brian BeGole, MSP Trooper Steve Kramer, Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart and other law enforcement officers were in attendance, too. Only a bit over a week ago, a new partnership between the Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Owosso Police Department was established – it is called the Angel Program and it has already been utilized. The Angel Program is a pre-arrest diversion program that permits anyone dealing with an addiction to enter a police office and ask for assistance without the fear of arrest. For individuals interested in volunteering with the Angel Program, call the Owosso Police Department at (989) 725-0580.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)