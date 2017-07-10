The Durand Union Station is planning a trip to learn about the impact the Polish people had on the Detroit area. The trip will start with a talk about the “Poles” in Michigan, and the group will visit one Polish church. A muralist will discuss how he developed his murals. The group will also visit a historic bakery with the old style Polish pastries. A Polish dancer will provide a demonstration.

Monetary prizes will be awarded. Lunch, of course, is included, as well as plenty of opportunities for shopping.

Rose Szwed from Step On Bus Tours will be the tour guide for the trip. The tour date is July 11, and will cost $75 per person. The pick-up location is Durand Union Station. The bus leaves at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to return by about 5 p.m. Riders should dress respectfully for the church. For reservations, call Karen at (989) 288-1882.