THE 2ND ANNUAL PACK A PLANE event was held at Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Café on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Owosso Community Airport. The toy collection event was hosted by Toys for Tots Shiawassee County and Joe-Lee’s. In actuality, three planes were packed with toys of all types just a few hours into the event.

Shown on Saturday are (from left) Joe Voelker (Joe-Lee’s co-owner), MonaLisa (former pilot), Garry Csapos (airport manager), Kim (pilot), Santa Claus with little Sophia, Tyler and Willow (pilots in-training), Lee Ann French (Joe-Lee’s co-owner and Toys for Tots events coordinator) and Lance Gilmore (Toys for Tots assistant coordinator).

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)