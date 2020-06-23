by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

During the Monday, June 15 Owosso City Council virtual meeting, council approved the proposed special assessment for Gould Street, from Oliver Street to Moore Street, for street rehabilitation.

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne shared the last major construction on the street was done in 1976, and though pavement conditions are fair, the city was able to secure federal grant money in the amount of $375,000 to assist with this stretch of Gould Street. For that reason, with the extra funding available, the city decided to move this project up on the schedule. It had originally been planned for 2021.

Gould Street is particularly significant since it is one of the main roads leading to the Owosso High/Middle School campus on North Street. Henne described it as a “major arterial road.” On average, 6,000 vehicles traverse Gould Street daily. The total cost of the project is set at over $1.4 million with $186,302.53 of that amount to be paid by special assessment. The city will pay 61 percent of the total cost. The addition of the grant will then allow Gould Street residents to be assessed for roughly 13 percent.

Henne also shared that the city would be talking with Caledonia Township on contributing a portion to the rehabilitation, since the township aligns with the street to the east. Caledonia Township recently assisted with the North Street project.

Some residents did participate in the virtual meeting to express concerns or ask questions related to the project. One individual expressed a concern for her 95-year-old mother, a Gould Street resident, living on limited income. Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth explained that all residents, even churches and schools, are assessed for streets and that this is a common practice for most cities. Eveleth also told her there are some “options for individuals facing hardships.” Paperwork/applications are available at the front desk at city hall.

Toward the end of the meeting, council member Janae Fear highlighted the new Owosso Pride organization, which is hosting the first Owosso Pride festival from Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27 with the focus on supporting the local LGBTQ+ community. Owosso Pride will be at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, June 20 to distribute stickers, temporary tattoos and mini-flags for all ages. Numerous Owosso businesses will be showing support with posters and flags.

Eveleth also extended his gratitude to city administration and the Owosso Public Safety Department for assisting in the successfully peaceful protest against racism held in downtown Owosso on Saturday, June 6.

The next regular city council meeting is planned for Monday, July 6 and should be in-person at city hall.