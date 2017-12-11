OWOSSO’S BIG BOX OUT took place on the corner of Main and Washington streets on Saturday, Dec. 2 and was organized by these two OHS seniors (from left): Kayla Manley and Maegan Jodway. Inspired by their teacher, Shelly Ochodnicky, the girls decided to raise money for Shiawassee Hope’s emergency housing fund, thus helping homeless people find stable housing by drawing awareness to poverty barriers in the community.

Kayla and Maegan have actually been collecting for this project for three weeks, but took to the cold street from 8 a.m. Saturday morning until 8 a.m. the following Sunday. On the downtown corner, they continued to collect funds for the homeless and as of 10 a.m. Saturday, they had already collected approximately $1,500. A number of volunteers stepped forward to chaperone the girls throughout the 24-hour period.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)