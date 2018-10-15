Zonta Club of Owosso is hosting the 2018 Zonta District 15 Governor’s Summit on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center, 300 E. Main St., Owosso, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The purpose of the event is to provide District 15 Zonta Club members an opportunity to learn more about Zonta International (ZI), and to offer practical tools to align club goals with ZI goals. More than 100 members from around the state are expected to attend.

Highlights of the day will include the installation of the District 15 board, a celebration of Zonta’s upcoming 100th anniversary and a motivational presentation by Lu Parsons of Keller Williams. There will also be breakout sessions and a mid-afternoon tea party. Cost is $50 per person to attend. For more information about the summit, please call Ann Bentley at (517) 204-0876.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Chartered in 1919, ZI will be celebrating its centennial in 2019. There are 29,000 members in 63 countries, working together to improve the lives of women and girls. Zonta International envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.

District 15 is comprised of 37 clubs located in Michigan and Ontario, Canada. The district is divided into four areas, each with an area director who is a member of the district board.

Zonta Club of Owosso was chartered in 1929. Zonta of Owosso members raise money to provide funding for mammograms/biopsies for women without insurance, funds update to the Sexual Assault Nursing Educator/Exam Room at Memorial Healthcare, provides scholarships to local female high school students and supports literacy projects for newborns and moms, plus much more. Anyone interested in joining a Zonta Club can visit www.zonta.org and click on “Locate a Club,” or visit www.zonta15.org and search for clubs.