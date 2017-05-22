Swim lessons will be offered at the Owosso High School Pool. Swim lessons are intended for swimmers ages 4 through 10 who are learning to swim. Students should be comfortable getting into the water. Lessons will be Monday through Thursday for 40 minutes, with sessions scheduled for June 5, 10, and 17. The cost per week is $25. Class sizes will be limited to a maximum of five students. Enrollment will be limited to the first 25 swimmers for each session. Persons with questions may contact Andrew Murray at Murray@owosso.k12.mi.us for more information, and forms can be found at http://trojansathletics.com/2017/05/15/youth-swim-lesson/.

