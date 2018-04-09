THE OWOSSO WESTOWN MCDONALD’S was the location of a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 3 showcasing the recent interior and exterior remodel of the restaurant. Gathered in the photo that included SRCC ambassadors, McDonald’s staff and representatives from the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, were (from left) Julianne Ackerson, Cindy Schluckebier, Corinne Haughton, Lisa Weldy, Dutch Van Poppelen (owner/operator), Barb Nagengast (Memorial Healthcare Foundation Executive Director), Beverly Smith, Jeff Deason (SRCC President/CEO), and Guy Salander.

During the ribbon cutting, $1,000 was presented to Memorial Healthcare Foundation.

As of Tuesday morning, landscaping was still underway with plans to install modernized large screen technology at the drive-thru.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)