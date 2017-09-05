ANTIQUE MOTORCYCLES were seen all over the Owosso area last weekend during the 2nd annual Owosso Vintage Motorcycle Days. The event began Friday evening, Aug. 25 with a ride from Curwood Castle and continued with a show in downtown Owosso on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Durand Eagles #3851 led the Friday ride.

Yamaha, Harley Davidson, and Honda were just a few of the brands represented during the show on Washington Street on Saturday morning. People from all over mid-Michigan attended the show, checked out the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, or stopped in at some of the area merchants that were open.

Arv Warstler, long-time owner/operator of Funny Pages on Washington Street, shared that he really enjoyed seeing so many people walking around town, and is appreciative of similar events that encourage people to visit the downtown area. He likes to see people out on the sidewalks.

O-Town Cafe co-owner Amber Cohen commented that it was great to be so busy.

Upcoming events include ArtWalk on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Open Streets Owosso on Sunday, Sept. 10.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)