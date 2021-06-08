OWOSSO VFW POST 9455 and Auxiliary held a traditional Memorial Day ceremony at the Civil War monument in Oak Hill Cemetery, just south of Owosso, directly following a parade on S. Washington Street. Commander Larry Thayer is shown carrying the flag to the Civil War monument to be placed by the three symbolic wreaths.

State Rep. Ben Frederick was on hand and offered a few words at the start of the ceremony. Frederick had attended four Memorial Day events that day.

The honor guard offered a gun salute following the ceremony.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)