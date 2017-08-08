The Owosso VFW Auxiliary 9455 is looking for former, living American military POWs and immediate family members of American military personnel listed as missing during Vietnam. They would like to honor them and their families at an upcoming Weekend for Warriors Ceremony to be held at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on September 9 and 10.

The auxiliary is also searching out information regarding a vocalist who participated in a karaoke event held in the early afternoon in Corunna’s McCurdy Park on July 4. She sang the national anthem.

Please contact Debbie Gorte, Veterans and Family Support Chairman, at (989) 729-2136 or (847) 826-6555.