The Owosso VFW 9455 has a number of upcoming fundraising activities that include the popular Sunday VFW breakfast from 8 to noon every Sunday morning through Mother’s Day, and also a Father’s Day breakfast on Sunday, June 17. A full breakfast menu is available to the public.

Euchre tournaments continue at the VFW, as well. The tournaments are held on Sundays at 2 p.m. Dates include (today) April 29 and May 27. The cost is $7 to play and 25¢ per euchre. For more information on euchre, please call Karen Horn at (989) 277-6674.

A third fundraising effort is the construction of a memorial wall made from engraved granite bricks available for individual purchase. Everyone in the community is welcome to purchase a brick in honor of a friend or loved one. More information on the bricks is available by calling Rick at (989) 482-9867.

The Owosso VFW 9455 is located at 519 S. Chipman St., Owosso.