OWOSSO TWIRLING GEMS will participate on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the Miss America Parade. The team is under the guidance of Owosso native, Julie (Perkins) Bornefeld, who returned to the area just a year ago. Shown are (from left) Neveah LaConte, Kami Bowles, Kennedy Bowles, Hannah Wisenbaugh, Team Captain Mackenon Tyrrell, Paxson Tyrell, Lilly Huff, and Zoe Cooley. Other members include Lexi Smith, Abby Altenberger, and Jade Shaw.

The right photo shows Bornefeld with her son, Carson, who regularly assists the team. He performs occasionally, as well.

The dedicated baton twirlers will be holding a soda can fundraiser this coming Monday in an effort to defray expensive travel and costume expenses. More summer fundraisers are planned.

(Courtesy Photo)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Julie (Perkins) Bornefeld, the baton coach for both the Owosso Twirling Gems and Owosso Public Schools Blue and Gold Program, announced that her twirling group has been chosen to march in the Miss America Parade on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Bornefeld started this local group only a year ago, when she moved back to the area from Jackson. After teaching private twirling lessons, she realized she wanted to perform with her students. The small Owosso group has since combined their efforts with Great Lakes Twirling Academy of Davison in order to present the needed videos, photos, and more to the parade organizers. The two groups were accepted.

The Miss America Parade organizers are dedicated to having 52 groups representing every state in the annual parade. Approximately 5,000 people participate in this 2-mile parade every year, with the reigning Miss America leading the event.

The cost for each of the eleven, Owosso-area participants is extremely high, so to defray costs, summer fundraisers have been planned. A soda can drive has been organized for Monday, July 3. The twirlers will be going door-to-door from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect donated pop cans. Individuals may leave cans on their doorsteps for the twirlers to pick up. People wishing to donate, can also visit Owosso High School (Freshmen parking lot), between 5 and 6 p.m. on that day.