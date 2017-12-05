A FESTIVE TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY took place in downtown Owosso on the corner of Washington and Main streets on Friday, Nov. 24, directly following the 9th Annual Glow Parade. John Hankerd, from the Glow Owosso committee, put considerable effort into assembling the tree; now standing even taller this year due to a generous donation from Owosso’s Shar Haskins. Hankerd contributed countless hours, along with other volunteers, into decorating Owosso for the 2017 holiday season.

Hankerd (inset) briefly welcomed the audience, followed by Life in Christ Pastor Eric Numerich, who offered a community prayer, and then the Owosso Twirling Gems performance team entertained with a fun show.

An enormous crowd gathered in the square before the tree as Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth (left) introduced Joelle McGuire, the 2017 Ice Queen (right) and – of course – Santa Claus.

McGuire earned her sash on Nov. 18 when it was announced she was this year’s Ice Queen. She represents Memorial Healthcare Friends of Hospice with her winning amount of $16,580.28. This marks the 3rd year for the Ice Queen fundraising contest in Owosso.

