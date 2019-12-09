THE POPULAR OWOSSO TREE LIGHTING ceremony was held in the Main Street Plaza directly following the Glow Parade in downtown Owosso on Friday, Nov. 29. The Owosso Twirling Gems offered some pre-entertainment before Pastor Marlene Webster gave a community prayer. John Hankerd (right), owner of Hankerd Sportswear, made some brief announcements on the festivities just prior to Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth stepping forward, thanking Hankerd and all of the volunteers for their incredible work in organizing the evening events.

Of course, also in attendance were 2019 Glow Queen Kathy Watson and Santa Claus (above). Watson wore a formal blue gown with an appropriately illuminated tiara. Watson was representing Angel’s Hands Outreach in Westown.

Horse-drawn wagon rides were once again available at the corner of Exchange and Washington streets, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the downtown holiday lights.

