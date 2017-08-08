OWOSSO TRACTOR PARTS has moved to a new location closer to the heart of Owosso, on S. Washington Street near the intersection with Gute Street. Owosso Tractor Parts has been operating out of both the new location and the former location on W. M-21 since May. Owner Bob Baumgras is close to completing the move, but attending to customers has delayed the already exhaustive moving process.

Baumgras specializes in engine overhauls, though the business also carries some tractor parts and fabricates others. Baumgras refused to inconvenience his customers while switching locations. He recently completed a complete overhaul of a John Deer tractor for one of his customers, and he has plenty of overhaul work lined up.

Shown with Baumgras during the ribbon cutting/open house on July 29, which was held with the help of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, are several of his regular customers and family members, parts manager Jeremy Canze; Bob’s wife, Roxanne; mechanic Kenny Burch; and Rebecca Canze.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)