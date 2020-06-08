The Kiwanis Club of Owosso is honoring two deserving Owosso High School students, each with a $1,250 scholarship. Chosen to receive the scholarships are Maya Manuel and Anna Salisbury. Some of the criteria used to select the winners included their school and community involvement, scholastic ability, faculty recommendation and future goals.

Club president Ken Baron added, “The Kiwanis Club of Owosso is proud to congratulate these two outstanding young women!”