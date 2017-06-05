by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The 1st place team from the Owosso High School (OHS) Spring Culinary Competition has designed an entrée that is now being featured at Wrought Iron Grill, 317 S. Elm St., No. 201, in Owosso. The winners, Danielle Holloway and Raenne Forrester, have created a yet-to-be-named pork belly sandwich with fresh cucumbers, tomato, and lettuce that will be featured during lunch and dinner until Thursday, June 8.

The sandwich is served with roasted red pepper aoli on a ciabatta bun. Side options include house-made kettle chips, steak fries, or sweet potato fries. According to OHS Culinary Arts teacher, Chef Hannah Poyner, the students were trying to achieve a flavor that is a play on the classic BLT, with a smoky, sweet, summertime BBQ, and fresh, crunchy veggies to cut through the fatty pork belly.

Customers can ask for the “Trojan pork belly sandwich” to sample the award-winning students’ creation.