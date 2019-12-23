EVERETT LITTLE, a student at Central Elementary School, was recognized by Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth with a Parks Volunteer Recognition certificate during the city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. The certificate was presented on behalf of both the city of Owosso and the Owosso Parks & Recreation Commission, honoring Everett’s volunteer work in helping clean up city parks. Everett had volunteered as part of his Central Elementary School kindness project.

“You provide a positive and gracious model for the residents of the city of Owosso,” Eveleth shared, reading the certificate to those in attendance.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

An item of business the Owosso City Council discussed during the Monday, Dec. 16 regular meeting involved options for a street bond to go before voters on the March 10, 2020 ballot. Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne detailed that the 2016 street bond for $10-million will be exhausted, so a second $10-million bond will be needed to continue work where the first one will leave off – and forward the city infrastructure beyond a point where roads are not just being prevented from deteriorating further, but assuring the city will have a far more stable road system in years to come. Henne offered the council several options, aside from the review, during the meeting and council members voted 6-0 (of those in attendance) to go with a $10-million bond proposal over a 20-year period.

According to Henne’s memorandum to council, an item he also pointed out verbally, the city engineer has stated that the “2016 bond measure has halted the overall decline in the condition of the city’s street system and that another bond measure would begin reversing the trend of decay.” The question placed before council became a choice of being “satisfied with halting the decline” or wanting to “start moving the needle in the other direction.”

The $10-million street bond passed in 2016 was based from a 2012 study conducted and presented to council by Dr. Abass Butt. His study, confirming continued street/infrastructure decline, has been discussed by council a number of times. In 2016, the city’s ACT 51 receipts (a fund governing the distribution of municipal income) were not sufficient to address the necessary street work so in August of 2016, the council agreed to put the bond proposal on the ballot. Since the bond passed, the city has completed several projects (along with water main and utility related work). A complete list of those streets can be found in the meeting packet available online at www.ci.owosso.mi.us. Projects for 2020/21 include work on Center, North, Gould, Stewart and Maple. Projected bond proceeds used will amount to $816,950 with a total cost of $3,110,107. Projects for 2021/23 include North (52-Hickory) and N. Chipman (Main to Beehler) with projected bond proceeds used to amount to $200,979 of the needed $1,716,898. The funds from the 2016 street bond will run out by the end of the next fiscal year.

Henne pointed out that since 20-years is the projected life expectancy of a street, that it was logical for the city to consider the 20-year period for the new bond proposal.

Some of the streets identified in the long-term plan that are not yet funded include Ball, Broadway, Cedar, Clinton, Mason and Monroe – needing an estimated $3.6 million in work. There is still a considerable number of “street sections” (portions within a street) that are rated fair to poor, that also need to be addressed.

The deadline to submit proposal language for the March election was Tuesday, Dec. 17, so the city had to address the issue within the meeting Monday evening.

Mayor Chris Eveleth expressed a hope that residents were happy with the city roadwork so far, but stated that approving the street bond proposal for the upcoming ballot is positive for the city since it will allow the residents to have a vote on the issue.