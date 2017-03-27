by Karen Mead-Elford, staff writer



THE OWOSSO SKATE PARK image (right) offers some detail about the proposed improvement to Grove Holman Park on Owosso’s south side. The cost of the skate park is expected to be\ limited to $150,000 by using local contractors. There has been $25,000 already raised, but this amount will go up after Saturday’s Annual Plunge for the Parks at Hopkins Lake.

Many area people will recall Holman Pool, a feature in the park for almost 50 years, which was closed a few years ago. Holman Park now includes a sledding hill that was constructed in 2010. (Courtesy Graphic)

The highlight of the Owosso City Council meeting Monday, March 20 included further discussion regarding the grant application for the proposed skate park to be constructed in Grove Holman Park. A public hearing regarding the proposal and slated on the agenda that evening, led to Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Mike Espich discussing the positive value and impact a state-of-the-art skate park would bring to the area.

“This community and city, working together, have made great strides in the last decade with the playscape, splash pad, and ice skating rink at Bentley; the bark park, biking and walking trails, and community gardens out at Hopkins; not to mention the new upcoming disk golf course, as well as what is coming to Curwood Castle Park due to another grant,” Espich stated. He urged the council “to continue this momentum of rebuilding our parks system.”

The Owosso City Council unanimously voted to give approval to seek the $74,000 MDNR Recreation Passport Grant to be used in the construction of the Owosso Skate Park.

Other commentary in the meeting included Tom Cook “inviting the city of Owosso to join into a Shiawassee River Water Trail coalition,” in reference to the second item on the consent agenda under “Shiawassee River Water Trail – Memorandum of Understanding.”

Shiawassee County Commissioner Dan McMaster then detailed two further items related to a special investigation of the county veterans services, and also new voting machines that have been both state and federally mandated. The state has approved a grant of $240,000 for new county voting machines. A special county commissioner meeting on this subject is planned for March 29. A decision will be made in April.

Under items of business, the approval of a bid award to Aclara Technologies LLC for the purchase of equipment and software necessary for a new automatic meter reading system to update the current system used by city utilities was agreed upon.

Additional information offered by council was in reference to the brush collection scheduled for

March 29. The public is encouraged to call city hall on that issue. Also, the first Community Cats Spring Spay and Neuter event is planned for Thursday, March 30.

The next city council meeting will be Monday, April 3.