THE OWOSSO SKATE PARK, located in Grove Holman Park, should be finished and opened shortly following the July 4th holiday. The Owosso Parks and Rec commission will be meeting in council chambers at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 26 to discuss a date for a ribbon cutting and a grand opening event. Part of the meeting will also focus on landscaping efforts – volunteers and donations would be appreciated.

Josh Adams, of Owosso DDA/Main Street, shared that grass will be a priority, but some complimentary plantings would be nice.

The design of the $106,000 skate park has been modified from earlier renderings. After some investigative research, the design was altered toward streetscape skating, instead of traditional skate parks, meeting the needs and desires of younger enthusiasts.

Plans for Grove Holman Park will now utilize the former pool building, too. A DNR Recreational Passport Grant was applied for in May, but isn’t expected to go through – if it goes through – until December. The pool building will likely be reused, becoming both a storage building with public restrooms, and possibly a warming station for the sledding hill. Parks and Rec has also considered moving the skating rink from Bentley Park to the flat area where the old pool use to be located in Holman Park. The pool building might be used for concessions, too.

The Owosso Parks and Rec commission has worked hard for a number of years with the Owosso Skate Park goal in mind. The commissioners are excited to see the park come to fruition and pleased by the positive community support and response.

In the photo, taken on Tuesday, June 18, concrete is being placed to create the sidewalk to the parking area.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)