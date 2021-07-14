CONSTRUCTION ON A NATIONAL DISASTER WAREHOUSE began early in June at Owosso Redeemer Lutheran Church on N. M-52 in Owosso. Trusses will be going up on Saturday, July 10 and volunteers are needed.

Shown in front of the construction site (and left inset) are Ed Kippe and Pastor George Zornow.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Redeemer Lutheran Church on N. M-52 in Owosso recently began construction on a national disaster warehouse for Shiawassee County and the surrounding area. A groundbreaking and dedication event was held early in June.

Volunteers are responsible for all of the construction, so more volunteers would be appreciated. Construction events are held primarily on Saturdays as weather allows. Interested parties are encouraged to call the church for details.

The trusses are going up on Saturday, July 10 for those able to attend and offer a strong back to raise the roof.

According to Pastor George Zornow, initial planning for the warehouse began quite a while ago, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The Redeemer Lutheran Church, is part of what he describes as a “small church body across the country” and into parts of Canada. He said the Owosso congregation is one of eight in the Lower Peninsula district in Michigan. Combined districts compose the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) – which has developed a disaster response task force to provide relief during floods, tornadoes, fires and other large-scale natural disaster situations. The warehouse being constructed just north of Owosso will house emergency items such as flood buckets, baby kits, school kits, blankets and more – items to help people both physically and spiritually during moments of crisis.

Zornow, along with construction organizer, Ed Kippe, met on Tuesday, July 6 to discuss the project. Zornow explained that the Owosso location was chosen because it is centrally located, not far from I-69 and the Owosso church has the available open land for the 30-by-30 foot structure – which will be somewhat climate controlled to maintain storage items.

It should be noted that the church does not need any items donated. All items stored in the warehouse will be logistically standardized for emergencies, allowing the church to know exactly what is available at all times. Outside items will not be included within the warehouse, allowing the church to keep a very precise inventory and allow for a more timely emergency response effort.

The project is completely funded and supported through the NALC. The main warehouse is headquartered in Columbus, OH, so having another warehouse in central Michigan is an enormous timesaver. Ideally, more warehouses will be constructed in time.

“Some organizations, they go in and then they’re out,” shared Zornow, referencing the emergency response. “With our director, Mary Bates, she comes in, she sets up a case worker, a manager, someone to look over volunteers, someone looking over supplies. She returns to places throughout the year and maybe even the next year. She does an excellent job. She makes sure the few connections that are made, go on for a while.

Kippe explained how the group even helps with ensuing, longer-term problems such as debris removal or providing baby kits. Shower trailers are even offered to those in need, allowing people living through possibly traumatic events, an opportunity to clean up. “It’s all encompassing,” he offered.

Within the body of the NALC, various teams of individuals of different ages have been trained in preparation for emergency response situations – and teams have responded to disasters all over the U.S., including Georgia, Texas, California and more.

To volunteer or find out more information, call Redeemer Lutheran Church at (989) 725-5442. Additional information on the church is available at www.redeemerowosso.com.