by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Two public hearings held for street assessments were approved during the Owosso City Council regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 – finalizing both resolutions. The Cedar Street reconstruction will be between South Street and Hampton Avenue with a total project cost set at $592,215. The Clark Avenue project will involve reconstruction between Oliver and King streets with a project cost of just over $323.508.

Tom Kurtz, a Clark Street resident, approached the council to express his concern regarding parking around Central Elementary, which regularly falls over onto Clark Street. Kurtz wanted to know if the city had scheduled to accommodate the school year accordingly. He also wanted to direct the city to look further at Lee Street, which runs west from M-52 to Clark Street, because Lee Street is in even worse condition.

Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said it is the city’s goal to have the majority of construction work happen over summer, though some might begin before school is out. Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika both agreed that Lee is in very poor condition. Eveleth explained that it is part of the city plan to stretch finances for street work as far as possible, and that sometimes means smaller stretches of streets in truly poor shape aren’t as high of a priority as larger stretches of street.

The consent agenda included a traffic control order to close a portion of the parking lot to the southeast of the JCPenney store for the grand opening of Lume. Lume representatives are concerned about causing traffic backups on Washington Street, so they have been approved to use a portion of this lot and will provide a shuttle service from the lot to their store on N. Washington Street. Doug McLaughlin-Williams, Lume Cannabis Co. manager, has requested the lot closure for the opening of Green Sunrise Products Recreational Marijuana Facility – planned for Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Lume/Green Sunrise Products location marks two firsts for the Owosso community – the first medical marijuana store and the first recreational marijuana store. The reserved parking lot will be held through Saturday, Feb. 29.

Two items of business were approved during the Tuesday evening meeting to issue revenue bonds totaling $3.485 million to finance repairs related to city sewer and wastewater treatment plant needs. Council approved a resolution to publish a notice of intent to issue revenue bonds to finance Sewer Revolving Fund (SRF) projects for 2020 and a resolution to publish notice of intent regarding SRF Financing of wastewater treatment plant headworks influent screw pumps and grit chamber. Both bonds are for 20 years at two percent interest. Owosso’s wastewater treatment plant is located on Chippewa Trail, north of VG’s Grocery. Numerous discussions and articles have featured the city water infrastructure over the previous three years.

The next council meeting is planned for Monday, March 2. On Tuesday, March 10, the city of Owosso has a bond proposal for street improvements and is asking voters if the city should borrow the principal sum of $10,000,000 over a 20-year period to continue with further street paving, repaving and reconstruction needs. To read more on this bond proposal, visit www.shiawassee.net and look for election information. The proposal is one of five happening in Shiawassee County.