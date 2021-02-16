DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A SNOWMAN? Second graders from Owosso Public Schools were certainly eager to build snowmen for the residents at Oliver Woods Assisted Living last week.

Mrs. Klapp, a second grade teacher at Bryant Elementary School, organized the event to spread some winter cheer to those unable to get out right now. Residents sat inside along the windows and watched the students construct creative and colorful snowmen – waving and smiling and encouraging the children to have some winter fun.

(Courtesy Photo)