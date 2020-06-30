THE LOCAL LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY was celebrated during the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, June 20. A group of community members worked to create the first Owosso Pride Festival that officially kicked-off on Sunday, June 21 and will run through Saturday, June 27. A large number of downtown Owosso businesses have been supporting this endeavor, posting Pride flags and posters throughout town.

Free flags, posters, earrings, stickers and temporary tattoos were distributed during the Saturday farm market.

For more information on Owosso Pride, please search for the newly formed group via social media. Owosso Pride t-shirts are available through Hankerd Sportswear. The organization hopes to do even more next year.

Shown are Travis Yaklin and Cheryl Stevenson.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)