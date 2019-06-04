OWOSSO POPPY QUEEN SAMANTHA THAYER is shown with her father, Larry Thayer, near the Oak Hill Cemetery Civil War monument on Monday, May 27, directly following annual Memorial Day happenings. Thayer is the post commander at Owosso VFW Post 9455.

The 2019 Buddy Poppy Sale kicked off early in May. The annual fundraising effort helps provide compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies and also supports veterans service programs. The story behind the use of the symbolic poppy dates back to WWI.

Owosso VFW Post 9455 is located on S. Chipman Street in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)