PARTS OF THE OLD OWOSSO SUGAR Company and a portion of surrounding land could potentially become an indoor marijuana cultivation facility that will include three buildings and potentially create nearly 100 jobs. Shown is the 3-story portion of the Owosso Sugar Company as viewed from Hathaway Drive.

The land slightly southeast of the old factory is the proposed location for a new build structure.

A site plan review with suggested revisions was passed during the planning commission meeting Monday evening.

The Owosso Planning Commission held a site plan review of 1.51 acres of property at 1410/1420 Hathaway Drive, situated near the Cargill Animal Nutrition plant, to decide if the site for a potential indoor marijuana cultivation facility met with planning criteria. The site plan application was filed in November under HD5 Investments, LLC. Planning commission met to discuss the review at city hall during the regular meeting, Monday, Dec. 13.

The 1.51 acres are situated between the railroad tracks on the east and Hathaway Drive on the west, encompassing not quite half of the property where the old Owosso Sugar Company factory is located.

Justin Sprague of CIB Planning attended the meeting to present a review on a potential 5,120-square-foot new build on the property nearest to the railroad tracks. His review found the site plan to be in compliance, offering some recommendations regarding possible exterior mechanical equipment connected to cooling and heating systems.

The Allstar Growers (HD5 Investments, LLC) representatives/owners at the meeting offered their intent is to use geothermal cooling and heating, along with utilizing an indoor, odor controlling, carbon filtration system. They plan to be environmentally conscientious.

Sprague also suggested considering additional landscaping as needed to screen exterior mechanical equipment if used.

The site plan review marks an early point in the process, requiring that it also be reviewed by all “appropriate city departments, consultants and agencies.” Once approved by administration, the owners can proceed.

All planning commissioners were present for the meeting, minus Commissioner Tara Jenkins who was absent. A motion to approve the site plan with conditions suggested by Sprague was made by Commissioner Tadd Morris and supported by Commissioner Thomas Taylor. All in attendance voted to approve the site plan.

CEO Keith Haines, sitting with the other representatives/owners, shared he thinks the new facility will start with about 12 employees, but the plan could potentially include 100 employees – given that all three buildings in the full, long-term plan are in operation. Allstar Growers offered that phase 1 of the plan could take roughly six months or three years for the overall project as long as the supply chain doesn’t hold the timeline up.

The three buildings included in the overall site plan include the new build, a second 1-story building already on site directly northwest of where the new build will be – and the 3-story portion of the Owosso Sugar Company. The 3-story portion of that structure shares a wall with the 6-story part of the old factory, though it was suggested in the meeting the 6-story section is not salvageable.