THE CITY OF OWOSSO PLANNING COMMISSION met Monday, Aug. 27 for a regular meeting in council chambers, in part, to discuss Dave Wakeland’s request for site approval for a “drive-through pharmacy” at 417 W. Main St., Owosso.

As detailed in the agenda for the meeting, the property on the southeast corner of Main and M-52 was built in 1983 as a convenience store for a gas station. That station closed in 2012, and Wakeland Oil, which owns the property, has marketed it, either for lease or sale, since that time.

Also in the agenda, it is mentioned that Wakeland Oil is currently “in discussions with a pharmacist that would like to open an independent pharmacy at this location.” Said pharmacist is requesting a drive-through window at the business.

Owosso Planning Commission confirmed that the pharmacy will not be a medical marihuana supplier.

Proposed plans suggest that the drive-through will be on the southern side of the current building, with customers entering from S. M-52 toward the rear of the structure to use the drive-through, or continuing left along the western wall to customer parking in the front.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)