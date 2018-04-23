MIKE ESPICH spoke on behalf of the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission to the Owosso City Council on Monday, April 16, announcing that due to strong fundraising efforts and community support, over $25,000 has been collected toward building the new skate park. The goal is to reach $30,000 or more in funds before the end of April that will be matched by a grant to begin construction of the skate park within Grove Holman Park on Owosso’s south side. The plan is to utilize the parking area, former pool buildings, and restrooms that are already in place from when Holman Pool was still in use.

Recent fundraising activity included a barbeque and the Plunge for the Parks event at Hopkins Lake. Individuals or businesses wishing to donate may visit www.patronicity.com/project/owosso_skate_park_phase_2#!/. Direct donations can be mailed to Owosso City Hall (Josh Adams) at 301 W. Main St., Owosso. Please make checks payable to the City of Owosso and write “skate park” on the memo line.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)