The Owosso Parkinson Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the lower level of the Memorial Healthcare Auditorium, which is located at 826 W. King St. in Owosso. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

There will be no speaker on the evening of Aug. 9. The Owosso Parkinson Support Group has an opportunity to discuss possible participation in the Lansing Parkinson Support Group. They will be hosting the Michigan Parkinson Foundation for a 5K walk/run. The walk will be on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the MSU campus, which is located at 542 Auditorium Rd. (at Farm Lane) in East Lansing. This walk will raise money for MPF to provide support for those recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, someone needing some financial assistance, for the many education programs that MPF have, and to help the 71 Parkinson support groups throughout Michigan. This walk is a fun event for the entire family. There will be entertainment, healthy snacks, activities for children, and a health fair exhibit.

The Owosso Parkinson Support Group has walked with the Lansing Parkinson Support Group for several years. This year, Owosso group members will be able to raise money and walk, or have someone walk for them. It is the group’s first opportunity to do the walk on the MSU campus.

The Owosso Parkinson Support Group invites anyone who has a loved one who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The group provides information, encouragement, fellowship, and support. Any questions regarding the Owosso Parkinson Support Group can be directed to Karen Prussner, RN, Facilitator, at (989) 723-6901.