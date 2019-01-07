THE 2ND ANNUAL DOWNTOWN OWOSSO NYE Block Party and Ball Drop was held on Monday, Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve event included various festivities such as free ice skating and over 10,000 holiday lights on display in the downtown area. Many merchants were open special hours to encourage the large influx of people in attendance, welcoming in 2019.

The Owosso NYE ball, with the honorary name of “Lucille,” was the primary focus of the evening. Lucille was introduced just a year ago, and in no time, has become a popular attraction, with the ball even featured in the downtown Glow Owosso Parade last November.

The large handcrafted sphere is outfitted with lights that change color. Lucille was temporarily displayed in front of the Curwood Festival Office on Washington Street for crowd viewing, prior to being hoisted by an Owosso fire-truck in preparation for the ball drop at midnight.

The NYE Block Party and Ball Drop was organized by Owosso Main Street/DDA with a number of local sponsors.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)