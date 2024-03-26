Under Mark Loring’s direction, the Capital City Ringers, Inc. will present a special concert for the Owosso Musicale on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St., Owosso. The Capital City Ringers (CCR), an auditioned, nonprofit community handbell ensemble from the Lansing area, will feature a family-friendly spring concert entitled 40 Years and Counting! The concert includes original compositions for handbells and arrangements of familiar songs, hymns, classical pieces, and a little rock-and-roll, all to celebrate CCR’s 40th anniversary.

CCR is in its 40th year of promoting excellence in handbell ringing. In addition to more than 150 Malmark handbells and handchimes, the concert includes a variety of percussion instruments, drums, dulcimers, guitar and bass guitar, adding a distinctive “CCR touch.”

CCR’s music director, Mark Loring, brings over 30 years of experience to the position. Throughout his extensive career, Mark has conducted numerous multi-generational church handbell ensembles. He holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of New Hampshire and a Master of Music degree from Northwestern University. He is also an accomplished pianist, organist and director of traditional worship at Ward Church in Northville, Michigan.

The fifteen volunteer ringers and their director perform several concerts each season in the Lansing area and beyond. The ensemble has collaborated several times with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra and has performed at Handbell Musicians of America events and with many other instrumental and choral ensembles from the mid-Michigan area. For additional information, recordings, membership, photos and concert dates, please visit CCR’s website at www.capitalcityringers.com

The First United Methodist Church is barrier free. Refreshments will be served after the performance. Programs and music scholarships are made possible by generous donations. Owosso Musicale is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.